Over 6,000 cases of Breyer's ice cream recalled over potentially life-threatening allergen

Breyers issued a recall for a popular ice cream flavor due to a misprint on the packaging, affecting over 6,000 cases across the United States.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration stated in an enforcement report that the voluntary recall was initiated on June 2, 2025 and given a Class II risk level threat just over a week later on June 10. There was no press release issued for the recall, but the report from the FDA stated that the products were recalled due to “undeclared allergens and mislabeled product.”

Back in October 2024, customers who purchased the company’s Natural Vanilla flavor between April 2016 and August 2024 were eligible for cash payment due to an $8.85 million settlement against Breyers.

The class action lawsuit alleged that the ice cream flavor was falsely advertised as having “vanilla” in the product, thus deriving all flavor from the plant, when the product in actuality contained non-vanilla plant flavors.

Read on for more about the recall, including which Breyers products were affected.

Why did Breyers issue a recall?

Breyers issued a voluntary recall on June 2, 2025, due mislabeled product and undeclared allergens.

The company’s Rocky Road ice cream was packaged in the tub for Chocolate Truffle ice cream, which stated that it “may contain tree nuts.” It was then packaged with the Rocky Road lid, which explicitly declared almonds as an ingredient in the ice cream.

The recall was classified as a Class II, which according to the FDAmeans that exposure to or use of the product could cause “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.”

The FDA requires all companies by law to identify the presence of any of the nine major food allergens contained in their products, which includes: milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soybeans, and sesame.

Unilever U.S. is recalling this product as mislabeling products can lead to potential risks for those with allergies

What are symptoms of food allergies?

According to Mayo Clinic, symptoms of food allergies can include:

Hives, itching or eczema

Dizziness, lightheadedness or fainting

Swelling of the lips, face, tongue, and throat

Stomach pain, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting

Tingling or itching sensation in the mouth

Trouble breathing, nasal congestion or wheezing

In some people, food allergies can also trigger anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction. Anaphylaxis can cause life-threatening symptoms, including:

Constriction of the airways

Dizziness, lightheadedness or loss of consciousness

Rapid pulse

Swollen throat or the sensation of a lump in your throat, making it difficult to breathe

Shock with a severe drop in blood pressure

Which Breyers products were affected?

The recall affected specific cases of Breyers Chocolate Truffle 1.5-quart cartons that contained Rocky Road ice cream and were packaged with a Rocky Road lid.

Approximately 6,668 cases of ice cream were affected, which will have the lot number JUL1026GB3 and UPC code 077567457288.

The FDA did not specify any specific states in the recall, noting that it affected distribution centers and retail locations across the United States.

TODAY.com reached out to Breyers for comment on the recall, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

What to do if you bought the recalled Breyers ice cream?

The FDA advises that consumers follow the recall notice to verify the product description and codes to determine if the product purchased was recalled and to follow product-specific instructions.

