Chrysler recalls more than 211,000 SUVs and pickup trucks due to software malfunction

Stellantis-owned Chrysler is recalling more than 211,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S. due to a software malfunction that could disable the cars' electronic stability control systems.

The recall covers certain model year 2022 Dodge Durango, Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 vehicles. According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, these cars may experience a malfunction in their anti-lock braking control module — which could cause stability control, a key safety feature, to fail and increase the risk of crash as a result.

As a remedy, dealers will update the anti-lock braking control module software for free. Notification letters to dealers and owners are set to be mailed out July 26, the NHTSA notes.

It's unclear if the update will be available for all impact owners before then. Stellantis advises customers with questions or concerns to contact their dealers or Chrysler's recall assistance center.

In a statement, a Stellantis spokesperson noted a “routine review of customer feedback” led to a company investigation that discovered the software problem impacting certain vehicles. To date, Chrysler is unware of any related injuries or accidents — but “urges customers to follow the instructions on their recall notices,” the spokesperson added.

Auburn Hills, Michigan-based Chrysler expects a total of 211,581 vehicles — produced in select periods ranging between April 2021 and December 2022 — have this defect in the U.S. That includes 524 Ram 3500s, 157,890 Ram 2500s and 53,167 Dodge Durangos, per the NHTSA report.

Some “similar vehicles” not included in this recall were produced before or after suspected periods impacted and/or have different anti-lock braking control module software, the report notes. Drivers can confirm if their specific vehicle is included in this recall and find more information using the NHSTA site and/or Chrysler's recall lookup.

Beyond the U.S., an estimated 17,462 vehicles will be subject to recall in Canada, in addition to 2,313 in Mexico another 5,023 in certain markets outside North America, Stellantis' spokesperson said.