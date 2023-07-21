Children's cups sold on Amazon recalled for unsafe lead levels. Here's what you should know and how to get refunded

Cupkin issued a voluntary recall of about 346,000 cups after discovering the potential for lead exposure.

The children's product-maker discovered that its 8oz and 12oz cups may cause "unacceptable exposure" to lead if the bottoms are mistreated. They noted that the liquids in the cup would not be contaminated due to the product's "double-walled" construction.

"Since our founding, Cupkin has always been guided by a strong commitment to producing safe, quality products," the company said. "Our products are rigorously tested by United States CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission)-accredited labs to ensure we provide our consumers with safe products to make their jobs as parents better by using our products."

Cupkin encourages customers who purchased these particular cups between January 2018 and March 2023, to immediately discontinue use.

Customers can also be credited a refund within 4-6 weeks by filling out this form. Affected products cannot be returned to Amazon.