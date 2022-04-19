GE Recalling Some Refrigerators Due to Fall Hazard

GE Appliances is recalling around 155,000 of its refrigerators in the U.S. to repair a problem with the freezer drawer handles, which can detach when a consumer tries to open the drawer, posing a fall hazard.

The company has so far received 71 reports of the freezer drawer handle detaching, resulting in 37 reported injuries, including three serious fall injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves six models of GE-brand French Door Refrigerators with bottom freezers in fingerprint resistant stainless steel, which were manufactured from February 2020 through August 2021. The brand name, model, and serial number for each unit are printed on a label located on the top of the left side of the interior of the refrigerator compartment. The refrigerators are 36 inches wide.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The affected products were sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy and other home improvement and home appliance stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com and BestBuy.com from February 2020 through January 2022 for between $1,900 and $2,500, depending on the model.

Consumers should contact GE Appliances to determine if their unit is part of the recall and to schedule a free in-home service call to have the freezer’s handle mounting fasteners replaced and the handle re-installed and for instructions for safe use pending a repair. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers can contact GE Appliances toll-free at 888-345-4671 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or on the company's website.