Hallmark recalls ‘Star Wars' ornament due to risk of mold exposure

A "Star Wars" Christmas tree ornament was recalled Thursday by Hallmark because of the risk of mold exposure.

The ornament features Cad Bane -- a character from "Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett" -- with a brown hat, brown jacket, brown pants, a green face and blue cuffs. The brown paint on the exterior of the figurine did not fully dry before packaging, causing mold to grow on the ornament, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Hallmark Keepsake Christmas tree ornament featuring the Cad Bane character from "Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett" has been recalled for the risk of mold exposure. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Exposure to mold can pose risk of respiratory issues. There were 16 consumer reports of the ornament having mold on it when taken out of the box, but no injuries were reported.

The ornament was sold nationwide and online for around $22 between September 2024 and October 2024. The recall impacts roughly 11,100 units.

Consumers are advised to return the ornament to a Hallmark Gold Crown store or online at www.hallmark.com for a full refund.