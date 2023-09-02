Recalls

Hillshire Brands recalls over 15,000 pounds of sausage due to bone fragments

By Brendan Brightman

FSIS

Hillshire Brands is recalling around 15,876 pounds of blended meat and poultry smoked sausage products due to possible bone fragments in the ready-to-eat food items.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the news Saturday after Hillshire Brands reported customer complaints of bone fragments in the 14 ounce package of "Hillshire Farm smoked sausage made with pork, beef, turkey."

The recalled products have the establishment number "EST. 756A" on the front of the package and a use by date of Nov. 11, 2023. The recalled products were shipped to retail stores in California, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

There has been one reported oral injury due to the products.

Anyone in possession of the recalled products are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

This article tagged under:

Recallsfood & drinkrecall alertfood news
