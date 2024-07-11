More than 700K LED light fixtures recalled for fire hazard. What to know

Best Lighting Products issued a recall of about 710,600 LED high bay light fixtures after discovering the potential for a fire hazard.

The lighting manufacturer noted that the plastic pins securing the LED board can degrade, risking the LED board to loosen and come in contact with the lens or the potentially flammable materials, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The company says it received three reports of fires involving the recalled fires but no injuries have been reported.

In addition to the light fixtures recalled in the United States, about 19,100 were sold in Canada.

This recall covers Best Lighting Products LEDFHB line of high bay light fixtures in 90, 105, 135, 178, 180, 215, 265, 320 and 425 watts sold in white. The model numbers included are LEDFHB90, LEDFHB105, LEDFHB135, LEDFHB178, LEDFHB180, LEDFHB215, LEDFHB265, LEDFHB320 and LEDFHB425. The model name can be found on a label on the back of the recalled fixtures.

The recalled products were sold exclusively through Best Lighting Products distributors from May 2017- May 2024 for between $60 and $180.Consumers are advised to immediately inspect the fixture for signs of loosening LED board, pin degradation or lens discoloration. If any of these signs are visible, stopping usage and turning off the circuit is crucial.

Customers can contact Best Lighting Products for additional information and head to www.highbayrecall.net to schedule a free inspection and on-site repair.