Recalls

US officials issue public health alert after ineligible meat and poultry from Myanmar sold nationwide

Officials are investigating how the illegal food products entered the country and landed on store shelves.

By Brendan Brightman

"Grandma" brand products
FSIS

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert after it was discovered that meat and poultry products sold in retailers nationwide were illegally imported from Myanmar, a country ineligible to sell meat and poultry in the United States.

Officials say the illegal imports were discovered during routine surveillance activities at a retailer and that no confirmed adverse reactions to the products have been reported.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The ineligible products do not include any import marks on the labels are were sold to retailers nationwide.

The products are being urged to be disposed of regardless of the date sold.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Here is a list of products being removed from shelves:

recalled products
FSIS
The FSIS is investigating how the illegal meat and poultry were imported into the U.S.

The FSIS is urging people who have bought these products not to eat them, and adviced retailers not to sell the illegally imported products.

Recall Alert

Recalls Aug 15

Trader Joe's recalls 653,000 scented candles due to fire hazard

Recalls Aug 13

Ford, Mazda warn owners to stop driving older vehicles with dangerous Takata air bag inflators

The FSIS says it is investigating how the ineligible products were able to enter the country.

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us