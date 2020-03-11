Mushrooms Recalled Over Listeria Concerns After 36 Sickened, 4 Dead Across US

A certain kind of mushroom is being recalled after it was connected to a listeria outbreak that sickened 36 people and killed four across 17 states, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday.

The recall is specifically for Sun Hong Food, Inc. enoki mushrooms sold in plastic packaging labeled with "Product of Korea."

The 36 reported illnesses linked to the mushrooms span from Nov. 23, 2016, to Dec. 13, 2019. The four deaths were reported in California, Hawaii and New Jersey, the CDC said.

The CDC warns against eating, serving or selling the mushrooms. Anyone with the mushrooms should either return them or throw them away.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the source of contamination and if additional products are linked to illness, the CDC said.

For more information, click here to visit the CDC website.