Popular chocolate bars sold at major retailers across US recalled due to ‘small stones' inside

Popular chocolate bars sold at major retailers like Walmart, Target and Jewel-Osco, are being recalled nationwide after the company that makes them said they "may contain small stones."

Tony's Chocolonely Inc. said it was voluntarily recalling seven lots of its Tony's brand Dark Almond Sea Salt Bar and its Everything Bar.

Tony's Chocolonely Everything Bar

Tony's Chocolonely Dark Almond Sea Salt Bar

The company said it received 12 reports of consumers finding "small stones in the product not filtered during third-party almond harvesting and the almond processing process." The complaints occurred outside of the U.S. and Canada, however, and no injuries have been reported so far.

"Whilst the chance of any individual product being affected is low, and we have not yet received any complaints in North America, we have decided to take this step in order to ensure the safety and satisfaction of Tony’s Chocolonely consumers in an abundance of caution," Tony's Chocolonely Inc. said on a website dedicated to information about the recall.

The products were distributed nationwide in the U.S. between Feb. 7 and March 24, according to the recall notice.

The recalled products have the following SKU and lot codes:

Product Description Weight Lot code Best Before /

Best By Date UPC Tony's Chocolonely Everything Bar 180g / 6.35 oz 4327 22-Nov-25 850011828564 4330 25-Nov-25 850011828564 4331 26-Nov-25 850011828564 M4331 26-Nov-25 850032676441 Tony's Chocolonely Dark Chocolate

Almond Sea Salt 180g / 6.35 oz 163094 2-Apr-26 858010005641 162634 28-Feb-26 858010005641 M162634 28-Feb-26 850011828908

No other products were impacted by the recall, the company said in a release.

Those who purchased the chocolates were advised against eating the chocolate bars.

"Please return the product to the store of purchase for a refund or replacement or dispose of the product," the company said.

More information about the recall and how to request a refund can be found here.