Popular Hummus Being Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergen

A popular hummus brand issued a voluntary recall after discovering there were undeclared pine nuts in the dip that could pose a serious risk to people with tree nut allergies.

Cedar's Mediterranean Foods issued an alert through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding a specific batch of 10-ounce Cedar’s Organic Mediterranean Hommus.

The issue came to light after a mislabeled container of the hummus failed to scan at a checkout counter. It was then discovered that a batch of hummus had been sent to stores with an incorrect label that did not disclose the presence of pine nuts in the product, according to the bulletin.

FDA

The product being recalled has the UPC Code: 044115403028 and list a sellby date of Dec. 12, 2021 (32121), which can be found on the lid of the plastic container. The affected containers were sold at stores in Massachusetts, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arizona, Colorado, Wisconsin, Maryland, Ohio, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Missouri, Maine, New York, Kansas, Alabama, Tennessee and Minnesota.

None of the company's other products are affected by the recall. Customers who would like a replacement can contact Cedar’s at hello@cedarsfoods.com.

While no illnesses have been reported, undeclared traces of nuts can be deadly for people with tree nut sensitivities or allergies.

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, pine nut allergies can cause an anaphylactic reaction with symptoms that vary from being mild to life-threatening. Signs of a reaction can include difficulty breathing, dizziness, swelling of the tongue, throat, nose and lips, abdominal pain and heart failure.

