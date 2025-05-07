Recalls

Canned baked beans sold in 23 states recalled for undeclared allergen

The beans could lead to serious or life-threatening medical reactions for those allergic to soy

By NBC Chicago Staff

72983924
Getty Images

Check your pantry: More than 4,500 cases of canned beans shipped to nearly two dozen states have been recalled due to an undeclared allergen, the Food and Drug Administration said, which could lead to serious or life-threatening medical reactions.

Vietti Food Group, based in Nashville, is recalling 4,515 cases of Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans due to the presence of undeclared soy, the release said. Soy is one of nine major food allergens that account for most serious allergic reactions in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

By law, food labels are required to identify the food source of all major food allergens in a product on grocery store shelves.

The impacted products were distributed to retailers across 23 states, the FDA said, including Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product," the FDA warned.

The 15 ounce cans can be identified by Lot Code, the release said, with a "Best if used by" date of Feb. 17. 2028.

Recall Alert

Recalls May 6

Volkswagen's futuristic van recalled for reasons as strange as vehicle's design

Recalls May 5

Tomatoes recalled in 11 states over salmonella concerns, FDA says

No illnesses or adverse reactions were reported, the FDA said. Consumers who purchased the products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Recalls occur when manufacturers and distributors remove products “that present a risk of injury or gross deception or are otherwise defective,” according to the FDA.

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us