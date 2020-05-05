RITZ

RITZ Recalls Mislabeled Cheese Cracker Sandwiches

The cracker sandwiches are labelled as cheese but they are actually peanut butter, the company said

By Sophie Reardon

RITZ is recalling some of its cracker sandwiches after their boxes were mislabeled.

According to Mondelēz Global, RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size (21.6 oz. carton) with best when used dates of 18SEP20, 20SEP20, 28SEP20, 29SEP20, 30SEP20, 01OCT20 and 02OCT20 are under recall.

The sandwiches in these boxes are filled with peanut butter, not cheese as the packaging suggests. Peanut butter is not listed as an ingredient on the box, but it is listed as a possible allergen, the company said.

The cracker sandwiches were sold at a variety of stores across the U.S.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported as a result of the mislabelled boxes, Mondelēz Global said in a statement.

For more information, visit the company's website here.

