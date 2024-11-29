Whole cucumbers shipped to 13 U.S. states and five Canadian provinces have been recalled because of potential salmonella contamination, the Food and Drug Administration said Thursday.

SunFed Produce, based in Arizona, recalled the cucumbers sold between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26, the FDA said.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The whole cucumbers were sold by SunFed and other importers and shipped to customers located in the states of Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington & Wisconsin and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Calgary, Saskatchewan, & Ontario.

The FDA said the cucumbers would have reached consumers through food service and retail outlets that may be located in states other than those listed above.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

FDA Recalled Sunfed whole cucumbers may have this PLU sticker attached.

“As soon as we learned of this issue, we immediately acted to protect consumers. We are working closely with authorities and the implicated ranch to determine the possible cause,” said Craig Slate, president at SunFed. “Here at SunFed, food safety and consumer health and wellness have been our priorities for more than 30 years. We require all of our growers to strictly comply with the FDA food safety requirements.”

No illnesses were immediately reported. People who bought cucumbers during the window should check with the store where they purchased them to see if the produce is part of the recall. Wash items and surfaces that may have been in contact with the produce using hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

TAKE THE FOLLOWING ACTIONS

Check to see if you have recalled whole fresh American cucumbers

Anyone with the recalled product in their possession should not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products. We also encourage them to clean and sanitize surfaces that could have come into contact with the recalled product to reduce cross-contamination.

Recalled products should be thrown out or destroyed so they may not be consumed or returned to the point of purchase.

Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled product are advised to contact their retailer.

If you think you have consumed a recalled product and do not feel well, contact your healthcare provider.

Salmonella can cause symptoms that begin six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria and include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Most people recover without treatment within a week, but young children, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems can become seriously ill.

Earlier this summer, a separate salmonella outbreak in cucumbers sickened 450 people in the U.S.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products may obtain additional information by contacting SunFed’s recall hotline (888) 542-5849, M-F 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. MST.