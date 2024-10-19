Waffle products sold at Walmart, Target and more recalled due to listeria risk

Frozen waffle products sold at Walmart, Target, Kroger and other major retailers across the country have been recalled due to a risk of listeria contamination.

The recalled product's manufacturer, TreeHouse Foods, announced the voluntary recall after discovering the issue during routine testing of the company's facility. The company says there have been no confirmed illnesses resulting from the possible contamination.

The recall affects hundreds of different frozen waffle products sold under a number of major retailers' brands, including Walmart's Great Value, Target's Good & Gather, Aldi's Breakfast Best and Kroger's Simple Truth.

Other retailers that sold the recalled product include Food Lion, H-E-B, Publix and Dollar General.

A full list of recalled brands and products can be found here.

Consumers should check their freezers for any of the products listed above and dispose of them or return the recalled product to the place of purchase for credit. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 800-596-2903, Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (CST).

Listeria is a bacteria that contaminates foods and can lead to serious illness in people who come in contact with it, according to the CDC.

Symptoms of listeria illness include a fever, muscle aches and fatigue, headache, stiff neck, nausea, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

Those most at-risk for severe illness due to listeria include pregnant women, newborns, people 65 years old or older and people with a weakened immune system.