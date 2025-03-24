A popular brand of liquid laundry detergent is recalling thousands of bottles due to "risk of exposure to bacteria," according to an announcement from the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall, issued Mar. 20, applies to 50 fluid-ounce bottles of liquid Woolite Delicates detergent, the announcement said. Approximately 16,200 bottles were recalled, with lot codes S24364, S24365 and S24366. Each of the bottles is white with a light pink label and cap, the announcement said.

According to the announcement, the recalled products contain "Pseudomonas species bacteria," including Pseudomonas oleovorans, an environmental organism found in soil and water. Those with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to the bacteria could face the risk of "serious infection" and could require medical treatment.

According to the announcement such bacteria can enter the body through the eyes or a break in the skin. Those with healthy immune systems are not typically affected by the bacteria, the announcement said.

Customers are advised to immediately stop using the products, which were sold exclusively on Amazon.com, and contact the manufacturer for a full refund. More information can be found here.