Red Sox bring Jorge Alfaro back on major-league deal

It didn't take long for Jorge Alfaro to find his way back to Boston.

The veteran catcher signed a major-league contract with the Red Sox just one month after being released by the club, per The Boston Globe's Alex Speier. He already is in Boston's clubhouse at Fenway Park and will be active for Thursday night's game against the Texas Rangers.

Fellow catcher Caleb Hamilton was designated for assignment in a corresponding move, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

Alfaro, 30, signed a minor-league contract with Boston before the 2023 season and played in 43 games at Triple-A Worcester. He put up impressive numbers at the plate (.320/.367/.520, six home runs, 30 RBIs) but his defensive shortcomings prevented him from earning a spot on the big-league roster. He exercised the opt-out clause in his deal to become a free agent on June 3 and signed with the Colorado Rockies a week later.

In 10 games with Colorado, Alfaro hit .161 with one home run in 32 plate appearances before rejecting a Triple-A assignment in favor of free agency.

Alfaro presumably will back up Connor Wong at catcher while Reese McGuire is sidelined with an oblique injury. He could also see time as a designated hitter.