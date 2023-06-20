Houck to undergo surgery after suffering facial fracture

The Boston Red Sox will be without Tanner Houck for the foreseeable future.

Houck took a line drive to the face during Friday's win over the New York Yankees. The 26-year-old right-hander was subsequently placed on the 15-day injured list with a facial fracture.

Alex Cora shared another update on Houck prior to Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. According to the Red Sox manager, Houck will undergo surgery to insert a plate in his cheek. There is no timetable for his return, but he is "definitely" expected back later this season.

Houck appeared to be finding his groove before his injury. Over his last two starts, both against the Yankees, he allowed three runs and tallied eight strikeouts in 10 innings.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

As for Houck's replacement in the rotation, that decision has yet to be made. Nick Pivetta and Corey Kluber are candidates for the role after being demoted to the bullpen earlier this year.