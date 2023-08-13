Celtics offseason

Report: Celtics agreed to training camp contract with ex-Duke guard

Another former Duke player joins the Celtics.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Celtics' training camp roster has increased in size.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the Celtics and former Duke guard DJ Steward have agreed to a training camp contract.

Steward averaged 13 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in one season at Duke in 2020-21. He went undrafted in 2021 and played on the Sacramento Kings summer league squad.

Steward has spent the last two seasons in the G League with the Stockton Kings. The 21-year-old guard averaged 12 points and 4.3 assists per game, while shooting 40.5 percent from 3-point range and 85.2 percent at the free throw line for the Stockton Kings last season.

Teams can have three players on two-way contracts. The Celtics currently have two of those players right now -- J.D. Davison and Jay Scrubb, so there's one more two-way deal available for Steward and others players to compete for.

