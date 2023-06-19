Report: Celtics adding another former player to coaching staff

Joe Mazzulla's new-look coaching staff continues to take shape, with another Boston Celtics alum reportedly coming on board.

Ex-Celtics guard Phil Pressey is joining Boston's staff as an assistant coach, The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported Monday.

Pressey began his NBA career in Boston in 2013 after signing with the Celtics as an undrafted free agent. He spent two seasons with the C's as a backup point guard, averaging 3.1 points and 2.9 assists over 125 games before joining the Philadelphia 76ers in 2015. The 32-year-old spent the previous five seasons playing overseas before joining his alma mater, Missouri, as an assistant coach in June 2022.

Pressey is the third new assistant to join the Celtics this offseason, joining former Philadelphia 76ers assistant (and ex-Celtic) Sam Cassell and former Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee. According to Himmelsbach, Boston plans to hire "one or two more" assistants in the coming weeks, as well.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Mazzulla could use the help; the Celtics have lost former head coach Ime Udoka and top assistants Will Hardy and Damon Stoudamire in the past calendar year, while C's assistant Ben Sullivan is set to join Udoka on the Houston Rockets, Himmelsbach reports.

Boston entered the offseason with a need for more NBA experience (both playing and coaching) on its bench, and Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is wasting no time addressing that need.