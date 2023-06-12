Report: Patriots waive RB James Robinson

The New England Patriots reportedly made a surprising roster cut on Monday.

Running back James Robinson was waived, according to ESPN's Field Yates. The 24-year-old, who signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Patriots in March, will be subject to waivers and become a free agent if he clears them on Tuesday.

The move explains why Robinson was among nine Pats players absent from Day 1 of mandatory minicamp.

Robinson's contract included no guaranteed money due to health concerns. He suffered a torn Achilles in Week 16 of the 2021 season while playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Last season, Robinson played in seven games for Jacksonville before being traded to the New York Jets on Oct. 25. In 11 total games, he had 110 carries for 425 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns to go with 11 receptions for 51 receiving yards and two receiving TDs.

The Patriots running back room now includes Rhamondre Stevenson, Pierre Strong, Kevin Harris, Ty Montgomery and J.J. Taylor.