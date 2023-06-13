Rhode Island star Ed Lee savoring Patriots opportunity: ‘Dream come true'

Ed Lee grew up a New England Patriots fan and played college football not far away from Gillette Stadium at the University of Rhode Island.

He always dreamed of playing for his favorite team, and after not getting picked in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 24-year-old wide receiver got a call from the Patriots earlier this month offering him a chance to live out his dream.

He's relishing every second.

"It was emotional for sure," Lee told reporters after Monday's minicamp practice in Foxboro. "There's 32 teams and the one team I get an opportunity with is my favorite team. Definitely a dream come true, and I'm just excited to be here."

Lee tallied 56 receptions for 908 yards and five touchdowns over 11 games for Rhode Island last season. He played at URI from 2018 through 2022.

Not until Lee went into the locker room and sat in his first team meeting did he fully realize the totality of what he was experiencing.

"Initially, when I got the call, it didn't really hit me at first," Lee said. "Once I got into the locker room and a team meeting with coach Bill (Belichick), it was like, 'Man, I'm here.' Definitely a great experience."

Lee is part of a crowded Patriots wide receiver depth chart that includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Kayshon Boutte, Demario Douglas and Tre Nixon.

Free agent wideout DeAndre Hopkins reportedly is visiting the Patriots this week.