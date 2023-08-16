Gronk says ex-Pats coach has best chance to lure him out of retirement

Rob Gronkowski just can't help himself.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end retired for a second time last summer and insisted it was for good. But Gronk still likes to tease the faint possibility that he'll make another NFL comeback, and he gave that pot another stir Wednesday during an appearance on FanDuel TV's "Up & Adams" show with host Kay Adams.

When Adams asked Gronkowski which coach has the best chance of coaxing him out of retirement, the 34-year-old didn't hesitate in choosing New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

Which ONE coach could get @RobGronkowski to come out of retirement???



👀 pic.twitter.com/yizqhljXb2 — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) August 16, 2023

If you're surprised Gronkowski chose Daboll, perhaps this context will help: Daboll was Gronkowski's tight ends coach for four seasons in New England from 2013 to 2016, and Gronk recently referred to Daboll as the best position coach he's ever had.

"I've had many great tight end position coaches, but Brian Daboll, he brought the best out of you," Gronkowski said last year on FOX NFL Sunday's pregame show. "He had that niche to get you to enjoy the game and go out there and play at your full potential."

So, does that mean Gronk is about to dust off the cleats and form an elite tight end duo with Darren Waller on the Giants? Not quite.

"I love to pretend that I can still play. It just makes me feel good," Gronkowski told Adams. "(But) I can't. I'm washed up. I just like to pretend."

Gronkowski has spoken at length about the physical toll football took on his body, so we'll take him at his word that he won't actually return for a 12th NFL season. We also understand why he likes to at least entertain the idea of playing football again, even if he knows it isn't realistic -- similar to Julian Edelman's mindset following retirement.

Check out Gronk's full interview with Adams in the video below.