New Hampshire

Route 16 Shut Down in Milton, NH, Due to Crash

By Matt Fortin

NewHampshireStatePolice
NECN

A crash in New Hampshire closed down a part of Route 16 on Thursday morning, according to state police.

The wreck, which was reported just before 7:30 a.m., was at Exit 18 in Milton.

State troopers have urged drivers to find an alternate route.

No additional details were provided.

Milton is a town of under 5,000 people right on the border of Maine, in Strafford County.

