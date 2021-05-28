‘I First Thought It Was a Whale': Researcher Who Shot Video of Giant Shark Recalls Experience

Video of a massive shark off the coast of Massachusetts has gone viral, and the researcher who shot it is recalling his experience.

The prehistoric-sized shark was filmed swimming slowly alongside a ship full of research students as they all screamed and gawked in awe.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Alex Albrecht, a marine biodiversity student and musician, captured the sighting from the mast of the SSV Corwith Cramer just over 100 miles off the coast of Woods Hole, Massachusetts.

"I first thought it was a whale," Albrecht said Friday. "Then its big tail went 'swoosh' to the side and I was like, 'Shark!'"

The now-viral video has been viewed more than 37 million times [note: the video has explicit language] since Albrecht posted it Tuesday on TikTok.

A massive shark seen on video lurking around a tall ship off the coast of Massachusetts has social media in an uproar.

"Is that a megalodon?" one person jokingly questioned in the comments along with many others.

"Megalodon has been extinct for over 3 million years, so I knew it wasn't a megalodon," said John Chisholm of the New England Aquarium.

Chisholm is one of the state's leading shark experts. He says the one captured on video is a basking shark. It can get as big as 35 feet in length.

Megladons, by comparison, were three times that size.

Chisholm says basking sharks are often confused with great whites.

"When someone calls in and says they saw a a 25-foot, 26-foot great white, it's kind of a red flag to me that it was was most likely basking shark," he said.

Sharks aren’t mindless killers — they are smart, social creatures that play a vital role in the ocean ecosystem. But globally, tens of millions of sharks are killed every year. LX News host Tabitha Lipkin took a swim with some sharks to teach us more about why we should care about their fate, and what we can do to help save them.

Albrecht says he and classmates at SEA Semester were five weeks into their studies on the school's ship, the SSV Corwith Cramer.

"I'm really grateful I get to share that creature with so many people," he said.

Chisholm says he expects there will be more sightings this summer as people learn more about sharks. He says that's a good thing.