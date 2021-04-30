2021 NFL draft suits: Most memorable outfits from first round originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2021 NFL Draft red carpet is finally back after the COVID-19 pandemic made the event virtual in 2020. The night gave the NFL's newest stars the perfect opportunity to showcase their style off the field.

Here are some of the most memorable outfits from draft night.

Ja’Marr Chase calls his shot with all-white suit, Bengals-inspired shoes

Ja'Marr Chase might have predicted his future team with this fresh all-white suit paired with high-top sneakers in an orange and black Bengals colorway. Chase joined his former college quarterback, Joe Burrow hours later after Cincinnati scooped him up with the No. 5 pick.

DeVonta Smith wears robe as suit

DeVonta Smith kept it comfy on the red carpet with this robe-inspired suit. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner's fit was nothing but classy. Smith will have plenty of time to show off his impeccable fashion sense in Philadelphia after the Eagles traded up to No. 10 to select the wide receiver on Thursday night.

Jaylen Waddle shows out with double-breasted suit

Another look at Jaylen Waddle’s suit. pic.twitter.com/ibXWzcB9DV — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) April 29, 2021

Jaylen Waddle proved that his speed comes with style rocking a plaid double-breasted, two-tone suit. Waddle will reunite with his former QB Tua Tagovailoa in Miami after the Dolphins selected Waddle with the No. 6 pick.

Kwity Paye rocks Chadwick Boseman-inspired suit

Kwity Paye (@OfficialKwity) told me earlier today that Chadwick Boseman being the first Black superhero meant the world to him, so his draft suit reflected that. Suit was made by former Packers player Adonis Jennings pic.twitter.com/tqZ7qLfnio — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) April 29, 2021

Paye honored the late actor Chadwick Boseman with a special suit that reflected the black superhero's that inspired him. Paye's suit featured a collar reminiscent of Boseman's titular character T'Challa in Black Panther. The former Michigan pass rusher was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 21 pick.

Wilson looks like the next member of NSYNC

Can’t believe the day has finally come! Thank you for following me up to the big moment at the #NFLDraft! Really excited for where I land tonight! @verizon #VerizonPartner pic.twitter.com/VrjHmvBbJO — Zachary Wilson (@zachkapono1) April 29, 2021

Zach Wilson kept it simple for his relatively short wait in the green room. Wearing a classic blue striped suit, the fresh-faced 21-year old had a relatively short wait before the New York Jets selected him with the No. 2 overall pick.

Greg Newsome II sends a message with Black Lives Matter suit

Greg Newsome II made a statement with his suit on Thursday night. With the words "Black Lives Matter" and "Say their Names" across the back of the suit and "Stop Asian Hate" and "Women can ball too" on each arm, the former Northwestern cornerback sent a message to the world without saying a word. Newsome was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 26 overall pick.