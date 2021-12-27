NFL playoff picture: Updated bracket through Week 16 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Four division titles have been secured with two weeks of games remaining to be played on the 2021 NFL schedule.

The Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East before beating the Washington Football Team on Sunday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs earned another AFC West crown by winning at home over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the defending-Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers did what they failed to do in 2020 and clinched a NFC South championship with a road win over the Carolina Panthers.

Those three Week 16 winners join the Green Bay Packers as division winners who are guaranteed to get a NFL home game this postseason.

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams are also in the playoffs but the NFC West title will be decided over the final two weeks.

Here's an updated look at the NFL playoff picture through Sunday's Week 16 matchups:

AFC Playoff Bracket

1. Kansas City Chiefs, 10-4 (AFC West champion)

2. Tennessee Titans, 10-5 (AFC South leader)

3. Cincinnati Bengals, 9-6 (AFC North leader)

4. Buffalo Bills, 9-6 (AFC East leader)

5. Indianapolis Colts, 9-6 (First wild card)

6. New England Patriots, 9-6 (Second wild card)

7. Baltimore Ravens, 8-7 (Third wild card)

On the Bubble

8. Los Angeles Chargers, 8-7

9. Las Vegas Raiders, 8-7

10. Pittsburgh Steelers, 7-6-1

11. Miami Dolphins, 7-7

12. Denver Broncos, 7-7

13. Cleveland Browns, 7-8

The New York Jets, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars have been eliminated from playoff contention in the AFC.

NFC Playoff Bracket

1. Green Bay Packers, 12-3 (NFC North champion)

2. Dallas Cowboys, 11-4 (NFC East champion)

3. Los Angeles Rams, 11-4 (NFC West leader, clinched playoff spot)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 11-4 (NFC South champion)

5. Arizona Cardinals, 10-5 (First wild card, clinched playoff spot)

6. San Francisco 49ers, 8-7 (Second wild card)

7. Philadelphia Eagles (Third wild card)

On the Bubble

8. New Orleans Saints, 7-7

9. Minnesota Vikings, 7-8

10. Atlanta Falcons, 7-8

11. Washington Football Team, 6-9

The Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants and Detroit Lions have been eliminated from contention in the NFC.