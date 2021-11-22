How to watch the NFL Thanksgiving Day games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A full day of football and great food is almost here.

That's right, Thanksgiving is on Thursday, and with the holiday comes a three-game NFL slate.

The day will start with an NFC North battle in Detroit as the winless Lions host the Chicago Bears. Then, the Las Vegas Raiders will visit Jerry World to take on the Dallas Cowboys.

Finally, enjoy your Thanksgiving dessert as the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints wrap up the day's NFL action in the Big Easy.

From the kickoff times to how to watch, here's what you need to know about the 2021 NFL Thanksgiving games:

What is the 2021 NFL Thanksgiving Day schedule?

12:30 p.m. ET: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

4:30 p.m.: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys

8:20 p.m.: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints

How to watch, stream Bears vs. Lions on Thanksgiving

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FoxSports.com, Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app

How to watch, stream Raiders vs. Cowboys on Thanksgiving

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: ParamountPlus.com, Paramount+ app, Yahoo! Sports app, NFL mobile app

How to watch, stream Bills vs. Saints on Thanksgiving

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports.com, Peacock, NBC Sports app