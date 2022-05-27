2022 Champions League Final: How to Watch Liverpool Vs. Real Madrid

How to watch Liverpool vs. Real Madrid in the Champions League final originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The finish line is within arm's reach.

The UEFA Champions League is wrapping its 2021-22 season with one final match: the championship.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Liverpool and Real Madrid will battle head-to-head on Saturday, May 28, following an intense semifinal competition, which saw Villarreal and Manchester City get knocked out.

Though the second leg of the semifinals ended in favor of Real Madrid and Liverpool, this wasn’t always the case. The first leg resulted in a road loss for Real Madrid, who fell to Manchester City 4-3.

The second leg was equally exciting for Real Madrid and Manchester City – the game reached the half with no score, later followed by two Manchester goals. Real Madrid were falling behind and desperately needed a lifeline when out of the blue, Rodrygo scored twice in 90 seconds. Minutes later, Karim Benzema converted a penalty kick in the first extra time period, racking the final aggregate score to 6-5 in favor of Real Madrid.

Liverpool and Villarreal’s second leg semifinals match was also adrenaline-evoking. After Liverpool took the first matchup 2-0 at home, underdogs Villarreal led the second leg 2-0 for a majority of the match. Liverpool joined the game late, but better late than never as they eventually earned a 3-2 victory thanks to Luis Díaz and Sadio Mané.

So what will happen during this final Champions League faceoff? Will Real Madrid continue with their incredible comeback and win it all? Will Liverpool keep proving themselves by plowing through as stars in the knockout phase?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Champions League final:

When is the Champions League final?

Liverpool and Real Madrid will meet in the Champions League final on Saturday, May 28 at 3 p.m. ET.

Where is the Champions League final?

The final matchup will take place at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

What channel is the Champions League final on?

The UEFA Champions League can be watched on CBS in English or Univision (Spanish).

Is the Champions League final available on live stream?

The UEFA Champions League can be streamed on CBS and Paramount+ in English or Univision and fuboTV in Spanish.

Which team is favored to win the Champions League?

Liverpool are favored to take down Real Madrid in the final, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Liverpool: -106

-106 Real Madrid: +260

+260 Draw: +260

Who are the top goalscorers for the 2021-22 Champions League?

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema is the tournament’s leading scorer with 15 goals. Among other players still competing, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has eight goals and Real Madrid’s Riyad Mahrez has six.

Here’s a full look at the leading goal scorers in the 2021-22 Champions League:

1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid): 15 goals

2. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich): 13 goals

3. Sebastien Haller (Ajax): 11 goals

4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 8 goals

5. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig): 7 goals

T-6. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain): 6 goals

T-6. Darwin Nunez (Benfica): 6 goals

T-6. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United): 6 goals

T-6. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal): 6 goals

T-6. Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich): 6 goals

T-6. Riyad Mahrez (Real Madrid): 6 goals