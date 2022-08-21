2022 FedEx Cup Standings Going Into Next Week's Tour Championship

The $18 million grand prize is on the line as we head into the last leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

After an exciting first two competitions, including the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Tennessee and the BMW Championship in Delaware, it’s time for the third and final stage: the Tour Championship.

But before we head to East Lake Golf Club, let’s take a look at the top 30 standings going into the final Playoff tournament:

Who are the top golfers heading to the Tour Championship next weekend?

Here are the most recent rankings for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, as we head to the third portion this weekend:

1. Scottie Scheffler - 4,205 points

2. Patrick Cantlay - 4,129

3. Will Zalatoris - 3,680

4. Xander Schauffele - 2,824

5. Sam Burns - 2,604

6. Cameron Smith - 2,547

7. Rory McIlroy - 2,413

8. Tony Finau - 2,375

9. Sepp Straka - 2,224

10. Sungjae Im - 2,200

Which golfers didn't finish in the top 30 after the BMW Championship?

These golfers have been eliminated from playoffs and will not be competing next weekend:

Shane Lowry, Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun, Joohyung Kim, Davis Riley, Denny McCarthy, Maverick McNealy, Kevin Kisner, Keith Mitchell, Kurt Kitayama, Lucas Glover and Seamus Power.

Lucas Herbet, Russell Henley and Andrew Putnam have also been eliminated, as well as Taylor Pendrith and Cameron Tringale.

When is the final tournament of the FedEx Cup Playoffs?

The final part of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the Tour Championship, will take place at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga. from Aug. 25-28.