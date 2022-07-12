2022 MLB All-Star Game: Check out AL, NL uniforms originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Baseball’s biggest stars will take the diamond in Los Angeles next week, and there will be a tint of Hollywood glamour on their uniforms.

Major League Baseball and Nike unveiled the jerseys and hats for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Monday. Here’s a glimpse at the uniforms for Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The National League, which is the home team for the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, will wear white uniforms. On the front, each player will have the traditional home script for their respective MLB team with gold lettering.

The American League has dark gray jerseys with the same gold lettering to go along with the road script for the player’s respective team.

The jerseys are “inspired by the fame and fortune of the city of angels,” according to Nike. The manufacturer also said “the club-specific chest graphic is drawn from the gold sheen of Hollywood award shows.”

New Era will supply the hats for the contest. Both leagues have black hats with gold logos for each player’s respective MLB team. The caps also have an All-Star Game patch on the right side and a palm-leaf design on the bottom of the brim.

This marks the second straight season where players will wear All-Star Game-specific jerseys during the game. In 2021, the NL wore white uniforms and the AL was decked out in navy blue jerseys and pants during the game at Coors Field in Denver.

Players traditionally have worn their team’s home and away uniforms during the All-Star Game. All-Star jerseys were still provided in prior years, but they were mostly seen during the Home Run Derby.