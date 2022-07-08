2022 MLB All-Star starters: Full lineups for AL and NL originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The starters for the Midsummer Classic have been selected.

After the final round of fan voting concluded, the National League All-Star starters and the American League All-Star starters were officially announced on the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Starters Reveal Show on Friday night.

This excludes pitchers, which will be announced Sunday during the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Selection Show.

Here are this year’s starters:

Who are the starters for the National League All-Star team?

The starters for the NL team are:

Catcher: Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

First base: Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Second base: Jazz Chisholm, Miami Marlins

Third base: Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

Shortstop: Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers

Outfield: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

Outfield: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Outfield: Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants

Designated hitter: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Note: Bryce Harper will have to be replaced due to an injury.

Who are the starters for the American League All-Star team?

The starters for the AL team are:

Catcher: Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays

First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Second base: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Third base: Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

Shortstop: Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox

Outfield: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Outfield: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Outfield: Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees

Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

When will the full rosters for the All-Star Game be revealed?

The complete All-Star rosters will be announced during the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Selection Show on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

This selection follows the second round of fan voting, which began at noon ET on July 5. The second phase of voting ended at 2 p.m. ET on July 8.

The pitchers and reserves for both squads -- totaling 23 players for each side -- will be determined via “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office.