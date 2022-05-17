2022 NBA Draft: Full Order Following Lottery

Here’s the 2022 NBA Draft order originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
A new wave of young talent is getting ready to make it rain in the NBA.
With the draft lottery confirming the sequence of the first 14 picks, the 2022 NBA Draft order is now in place.
Here is how all 58 picks stack up this year with the draft slated for June 23:
What is the 2022 NBA Draft order?
First round
1. Orlando Magic
2. Oklahoma City Thunder
3. Houston Rockets
4. Sacramento Kings
5. Detroit Pistons
6. Indiana Pacers
7. Portland Trail Blazers
8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers)
9. San Antonio Spurs
10. Washington Wizards
11. New York Knicks
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers)
13. Charlotte Hornets
14. Cleveland Cavaliers
End of Lottery
15. Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans)
16. Atlanta Hawks
17. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn)
18. Chicago Bulls
19. Minnesota Timberwolves
20. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto)
21. Denver Nuggets
22. Memphis Grizzlies (via Utah)
23. Brooklyn Nets (owned by Philadelphia; Nets can defer pick to 2023)
24. Milwaukee Bucks
25. San Antonio Spurs (via Boston)
26. Dallas Mavericks
27. Miami Heat
28. Golden State Warriors
29. Memphis Grizzlies
30. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Phoenix)
Second round
31. Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland and Houston)
32. Orlando Magic
33. Toronto Raptors (via San Antonio)
34. Oklahoma City Thunder
35. Orlando Magic (via Milwaukee and Indiana)
36. Portland Trail Blazers
37. Sacramento Kings
38. San Antonio Spurs (via Chicago, Washington and Los Angeles Lakers)
39. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Utah and San Antonio)
40. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Cleveland and Washington)
41. New Orleans Pelicans
42. New York Knicks
43. Los Angeles Clippers
44. Atlanta Hawks
45. Charlotte Hornets
46. Detroit Pistons (via Brooklyn)
47. Memphis Grizzlies (via Cleveland Cavaliers)
48. Minnesota Timberwolves
49. Sacramento Kings (via Memphis, Chicago and Detroit)
50. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Philadelphia and Denver)
51. Golden State Warriors (via Philadelphia and Toronto)
52. New Orleans Pelicans (via Utah)
53. Boston Celtics
54. Washington Wizards (via Dallas)
55. Golden State Warriors
56. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Indiana and Miami)
57. Portland Trail Blazers (via Utah and Memphis)
58. Indiana Pacers (via Phoenix)
Note: The Bulls and Heat each lost a second-round pick after an investigation by the NBA revealed the two teams entered early discussions with Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry during the 2021 free agency period.