2022 NBA Draft: Tracking the Undrafted Free Agents

The 2022 NBA Draft is over.

Fifty-eight players will now begin the next chapter in their respective professional careers. But not everyone had the pleasure of hearing their names called.

With a finite amount of picks available, some intriguing prospects just couldn’t make the cut and will have to hope they can instead get signed as an undrafted rookie.

Here is where the top undrafted free agents signed following the conclusion of the 2022 draft:

Keon Ellis, G, Alabama:

Shareef O’Neal, F, LSU: Los Angeles Lakers

Alondes Williams, G, Wake Forest:

Trevion Williams, F/C, Purdue:

Lester Quinones, G, Memphis: Golden State Warriors

Jordan Hall, G, St. Joseph’s:

Dereon Seabron, G/F, NC State:

Julian Champagnie, F, St. John’s:

Johnny Juzang, G/F, UCLA:

Gabe Brown, F, Michigan State:

John Butler Jr., C, Florida State:

Kofi Cockburn, C, Illinois:

Scotty Pippen Jr., G, Vanderbilt: Los Angeles Lakers

Orlando Robinson, C, Fresno State:

Iverson Molinar, G, Mississippi State:

Kameron McGusty, G, Miami (FL):

Collin Gillespie, G, Villanova: Denver Nuggets

Hyunjung Lee, F, Davidson:

Aminu Mohamed, G/F, Georgetown:

Jamaree Bouyea, G, San Francisco: Miami Heat

Jared Rhoden, G/F, Seton Hall:

Tevin Brown, G, Murray State:

Darius Days, F, LSU:

Ziga Samar, G, Fuelenbrada:

Buddy Boeheim, G/F, Syracuse:

Brady Manek, F, UNC:

Kenneth Lofton Jr., F/C, Louisiana Tech:

Tyson Etienne, G, Wichita State: