2022 NFL Mascots: How Much Do They Make and How Many Are There?

There’s nothing like an NFL mascot to help a team score a win in the final stretch of an intense game.

Between hyping up the crowd and encouraging the players to keep fighting, an NFL mascot always keeps a stadium electric.

While most NFL teams have mascots in 2022, a handful do not.

So here’s how many NFL mascots exist in 2022 and how much they make:

What NFL teams have a mascot?

The 27 current NFL mascots are as follows:

Baltimore Ravens - Poe Buffalo Bills - Billy Buffalo Cincinnati Bengals - Who Dey Cleveland Browns - Chomps, Swagger Jr., Brownie the Elf Denver Broncos - Miles, Thunder II Houston Texans - Toro Indianapolis Colts - Blue Jacksonville Jaguars - Jaxson de Ville Kansas City Chiefs - K.C. Wold; Warpaint Las Vegas Raiders - Raider Rusher Miami Dolphins - T.D. New England Patriots - Pat Patriot - Pat Patriot Pittsburgh Steelers - Steely McBeam Tennessee Titans - T-Rac Arizona Cardinals - Big Red Atlanta Falcons - Freddie Falcon Carolina Panthers - Sir Purr Chicago Bears - Staley Da Bear Dallas Cowboys - Rowdy Detroit Lions - Roary Los Angeles Rams - Rampage Minnesota Vikings - Viktor New Orleans Saints - Gumbo, Sir Saint Philadelphia Eagles - Swoop, Air Swoop San Francisco 49ers - Sourdough Sam Seattle Seahawks - Blitz; Boom; Taima Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Captain Fear

How many NFL teams have a mascot?

There are currently 27 NFL teams that have mascots.

How many NFL teams have no mascot?

There are five NFL teams with no mascot.

They are as follows:

New York Jets

Green Bay Packers

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

Los Angeles Chargers

Who is the most famous NFL mascot?

One of the most well-known NFL mascots is the Seattle Seahawks' Blitz. Fans at Lumen Field have broken the Guinness World Record for loudest crowd roar, and Blitz does his part in making sure Lumen Field gives off an electric vibe for the players and fans. Blitz is a hardcore entertainer who also attends community events and birthday parties when he's not on the field.

The Indiana Colts' mascot Blue is not only popular around Lucas Oil Stadium, but he also has quite the Instagram following with 158k followers.

Additionally, Blue was voted the 2019 Mascot of the Year for his awesome trick shots and big heart.

It's official – our mascot is better than your mascot.



How much does an NFL mascot make?

The average salary for an NFL mascot in 2022 is about $60,000 per year.