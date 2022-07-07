2022 NHL Draft

2022 NHL Draft: Tracking Every Pick From First Round

The NHL draft began with the first round on Thursday

By Max Molski

USA TODAY Sports

2022 NHL Draft: Tracking every pick from first round originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The best young hockey players in the world are ready to cross the big stage.

The 2022 NHL Draft will take place over two days, beginning Thursday with the first round and continuing on Friday with Rounds 2-7. The Montreal Canadiens had the top overall selection and got to make it in their home arena, Bell Centre.

After Montreal, the New Jersey Devils, Arizona Coyotes, Seattle Kraken and Philadelphia Flyers rounded out the top five. In all, 23 teams entered the draft with a first-round pick, but organizations can still make deals to acquire a 2022 first-rounder. Just look at the Chicago Blackhawks, who acquired the No. 7 overall pick as part of a trade return from sending Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators Thursday afternoon.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here’s the full list of Thursday night’s draft order and every first-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft:

First round

  1. Montreal Canadiens: Juraj Slafkovsky, LW, TPS (FIN)
  2. New Jersey Devils: Simon Nemec, D, Nitra (SVK)
  3. Arizona Coyotes: Logan Cooley, C, USA U-18 (NTDP)
  4. Seattle Kraken: Shane Wright, C, Kingston (OHL)
  5. Philadelphia Flyers: Cutter Gauthier, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP)
  6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from CHI): David Jiricek, D, Plzen (CZE)
  7. Chicago Blackhawks (from OTT): Kevin Korchinski, D, Seattle (WHL)
  8. Detroit Red Wings
  9. Buffalo Sabres
  10. Anaheim Ducks
  11. San Jose Sharks
  12. Columbus Blue Jackets
  13. Chicago Blackhawks (from MON via NYI)
  14. Winnipeg Jets
  15. Vancouver Canucks
  16. Buffalo Sabres (from VGK)
  17. Nashville Predators
  18. Dallas Stars
  19. Minnesota Wild (from LA)
  20. Washington Capitals
  21. Pittsburgh Penguins
  22. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS)
  23. St. Louis Blues
  24. Minnesota Wild
  25. Toronto Maple Leafs
  26. Montreal Canadiens (from CGY)
  27. Arizona Coyotes (from CAR via MTL)
  28. Buffalo Sabres (from FLA)
  29. Edmonton Oilers
  30. Winnipeg Jets (from NYR)
  31. Tampa Bay Lightning
  32. Arizona Coyotes (from COL)
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

2022 NHL DraftNHLNHL draft
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us