NHL free agency

2022 NHL Free Agency Live: Latest Rumors, News, Buzz and Contracts on Day 1

By Nick Goss

2022 NHL free agency live blog: Latest rumors, news and contracts on Day 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NHL free agency begins Wednesday at noon ET, and the 2022 class of players is pretty deep at every position.

The top player on the market is Johnny Gaudreau, who ranked third in scoring last season with 115 points for the Calgary Flames. Gaudreau informed the Flames on Tuesday night that he will not be returning to Calgary. So, we know of at least one superstar player who is set to change teams in the coming days.

2022 NHL free agents: Ranking best available players by position

Salary cap space has been hard to come by of late. According to CapFriendly, half the league's teams have less than $10 million in room under the cap entering Wednesday. It's possible that we see some trades by teams looking to open up cap space to sign a free agent.

Keep it right here with our free agency live blog for the latest news, rumors and contract details on Day 1.

10:23 a.m.: The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche are keeping one of their bottom-six forwards.

10:16 a.m.: Here are some updates on Johnny Gaudreau and the Flyers' pursuit of clearing cap space.

9:38 a.m.: Reilly Smith is staying in Vegas.

8:52 a.m.: The Oilers are getting a new goalie, per ESPN.

8:34 a.m.: The rumors keep rolling in.

8 a.m. ET: Let's begin with a roundup of rumors from Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, involving Claude Giroux, Evgeni Malkin and Evander Kane.

This article tagged under:

NHL free agencyNHLJohnny Gaudreau
