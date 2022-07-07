Wimbledon

2022 Wimbledon: How to Watch the Men's Singles Semifinals

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles semifinals and how to watch them.

By Julia Elbaba

Nick Kyrgios
USA Today

The final stages of the 2022 Wimbledon are approaching.

Players are looking to battle it out for a chance to lift the prestigious Silver Gilt Cup on Sunday.

In addition to the iconic grass court trophy, players are locked in to play in hopes of collecting a massive paycheck that is set to make history as the most prize money ever awarded at the Slam.

En route to the semifinals, 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal narrowly defeated American Taylor Fritz on Wednesday. The Spaniard was set to face Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in the semifinal but had to withdraw due to an abdominal tear. Kyrgios advances to the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic also survived a quarterfinal five-setter against Italian star Jannik Sinner to advance to Friday’s semifinal. The Serb now faces England’s own Cameron Norrie, who will have full crowd support.

As the competition begins to wind down, here’s everything you need to know about the men’s semifinal of the 2022 Wimbledon:

Who is in the men’s semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon and what are the matchups?

The remaining men of the 2022 Wimbledon include:

No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs. No. 9 seed Cameron Norrie (GBR)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) – advances to the final after a walkover from No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal

When are the men’s semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon?

The Novak Djokovic-Cameron Norrie semifinal is scheduled for Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

How do I watch the men’s semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon?

The full TV schedule for the Wimbledon semifinals is as follows:

DayEventTimeTV Coverage
Friday, July 8Men’s Semifinals8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. ET		ESPN
ESPN Deportes

Who is favored to win the 2022 Wimbledon men’s semifinals?

Here are the latest odds for the men’s Wimbledon title, according to our partner, PointsBet:

Semifinal winners odds:

Novak Djokovic, -1429 vs. Cameron Norrie, +750

