WNBA Draft

2022 WNBA Draft: Atlanta Dream Take Rhyne Howard With No. 1 Pick

Howard is a two-time SEC Player of the Year from her time at Kentucky

By Max Molski

2022 WNBA Draft: Atlanta Dream take Rhyne Howard with No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Rhyne Howard is Atlanta-bound.

The Atlanta Dream took the Kentucky guard with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft on Monday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I'm shaking right now,” Howard said. “It's a dream come true.”

Howard was a standout scorer during her four years at Kentucky. She averaged more than 20 points per game in her sophomore, junior and senior seasons with the Wildcats and was named the SEC Player of the Year as a sophomore and junior.

In 2021-22, she averaged 20.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Howard helped lead Kentucky to a surprising SEC Tournament title before the team’s season ended in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Princeton.

Sports

Dwayne Haskins 2 hours ago

ESPN's Adam Schefter Apologizes for ‘Insensitive' Dwayne Haskins Tweet

NBA playoffs 4 hours ago

NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Which Players Are Out?

The Dream acquired the first pick on Wednesday by sending the No. 3 pick, No. 14 and a 2023 first-round pick swap to the Washington Mystics.

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith was the next player off the board, going to the Indiana Fever at No. 2. The Mystics then drafted Ole Miss forward Shakira Austin at No. 3.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

WNBA Draftwnba
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us