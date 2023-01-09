2023 Australian Open preview, odds, predictions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tennis action is back Down Under.

The Australian Open will kick off the 2023 tennis calendar year and players are bouncing back from their offseasons.

Last year, Rafael Nadal took down Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open to claim his 21st major singles title, surpassing a record legends Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic previously held.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

On the women’s side, Ash Barty won the Grand Slam for her country, becoming the first Australian woman to win the title since 1978. She defeated American Danielle Collins, who made it to the semifinals in 2019.

This year, the brackets open up with rising stars gunning for the championship. Here’s a preview of the 2023 Australian Open and players expected to do well:

When is the 2023 Australian Open?

The 2023 Australian Open main draw will take place on Monday, Jan. 16, through Sunday, Jan. 29.

Where is the 2023 Australian Open?

The tournament will be held at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

Who is favored to win the men’s 2023 Australian Open?

There’s no denying that the consistency of the top dogs of men’s tennis has been impressive.

Whether it be from Djokovic, Nadal or Medvedev, the three have been showing up week to week.

With the emergence of stars like Nick Kyrgios, Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud, the field really opens up. However, Alcaraz announced he would not be competing at this year’s tournament due to a leg injury.

Based on 2022 results and momentum carried into the new year, Djokovic is definitely the one to beat this year. The Serbian enters the Slam with a tournament win under his belt in Adelaide. He is also hungrier than ever to play Down Under after missing the Australian Open and to die Nadal and Federer for most Grand Slam titles.

Here are the latest odds for the men’s 2023 Australian Open, according to our partner, PointsBet:

Novak Djokovic, -125 Daniil Medvedev, +600 Rafael Nadal, +1400 Nick Kyrgios, +1400 Stefanos Tsitsipas, +1600 Felix Auger Aliassime, +2000 Holger Rune, +2000 Casper Ruud, +2500 Matteo Berrettini, +3000 Taylor Fritz, +3000 Alexander Zverev, +4000 Andrey Rublev, +5000

Who is favored to win the women’s 2023 Australian Open?

The women’s side has been less consistent than the men’s side, with many players having the opportunity to be crowned champion.

Based on the Australian Open warm up tournaments, the women that are looking the best right now are Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff.

Despite this, it still seems likely Iga Swiatek will win the Australian Open and claim her third Grand Slam as the Pole is dominant on the big stage.

Here are PointsBet’s latest odds for the women’s 2023 Australian Open title:

Iga Swiatek, +175 Aryna Sabalenka, +800 Ons Jabeur, +1100 Jessica Pegula, +1100 Caroline Garcia, +1100 Coco Gauff, +1400 Barbora Krejcikova, +2000 Elena Rybakina, +2200 Maria Sakkari, +3000 Linda Noskova, +3000 Danielle Collins, +3300 Liudmila Samsonova, +3300

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.