San Francisco 49ers

49ers Fan Falls From Stands Trying to Catch Brock Purdy's Towel

The fan appeared to be OK following the fall

By Taylor Wirth

49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. 

After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco's rookie quarterback jogged off the field and tossed his towel into the stands above the tunnel. 

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

One fan, attempting to snag Purdy's game-used memorabilia, fell from the stands but appeared to be OK. 

He certainly gave it his all. And for what? A sweaty towel? 

RELATED: 49ers lock up No. 2 seed, will host Seahawks or Packers

Sports

Patriots 3 hours ago

Bill Belichick Gets Testy With Reporters Over Jake Bailey Suspension Questions

Patriots 4 hours ago

Matthew Slater Fights Back Tears in Emotional Presser After Patriots' Season Ends

Who knows, maybe the most obscure Purdy memorabilia will be worth something someday.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

San Francisco 49ersNFL
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us