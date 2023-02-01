49ers Gift Family of Lifelong Fan Tyre Nichols a Signed Jersey

49ers gift family of Tyre Nichols a signed jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The San Francisco 49ers surprised the family of Tyre Nichols with a signed jersey on Wednesday.
Nichols, a Black man, was attacked by police in Memphis earlier this month and died of his injuries three days later.
The 29-year-old grew up in the Sacramento area before moving to Memphis in early 2020. At the time of the attack, he was working at FedEx.
Those who knew him described him as a skateboarder, amateur photographer and family man. He reportedly was also a lifelong 49ers fan.
The jersey – which features Nichols’ last name and the number 49 – was first spotted in the locker room on Tuesday. It features the autographs of key players including quarterback Brock Purdy, defensive lineman Arik Armstead, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
The funeral service for Nichols was held in Memphis on Wednesday.
The Mighty Light, the group responsible for coordinating the nightly light show across Memphis’ two biggest bridges, announced on Facebook that the Hernando de Soto and Big River Crossings bridges would both be lit up in the 49ers’ red and gold colors in honor of Nichols on Wednesday. The show, which runs along the Mississippi River, is expected to begin at sundown.