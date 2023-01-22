NFL Playoffs: 49ers Beat Cowboys, Advance to NFC Championship Game

49ers are NFC title game-bound after holding off Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are headed to the NFC Championship Game for the second straight season and third time in four years after beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 in the NFC Divisional Playoff on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco will travel to Philadelphia to take on the top-seeded Eagles at 12 p.m. PT next Sunday, with the winner advancing to Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The winner of the 49ers-Eagles game will take on the winner of the Cincinnati Bengals-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game.

In a slugfest in Santa Clara, Brock Purdy and the 49ers prevailed over their bitter rival, ending the Cowboys' season for the second straight year.

Purdy didn't have his best game since taking over as the starter, but the 49ers were able to overcome it. He completed 19-of-29 passes for 214 yards but didn't throw any touchdown passes.

Christian McCaffrey wasn't as effective as he has been, carrying the ball 10 times for just 35 yards, but he did score the deciding touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Robbie Gould converted four big field goals in the win.

The 49ers now have won 12 straight games and if they make it 13 in a row next week, they'll be on their way back to the Super Bowl.