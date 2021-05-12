‘A Great Atmosphere': Red Sox Fans Enjoy Increased Capacity at Fenway Park

For the first time in a very long time Tuesday, Fenway Park was looking and sounding a little more normal.

Tuesday's game was the first one since the capacity at Massachusetts stadiums was raised to 25%, meaning roughly 9,400 people were there to cheer on the Sox.

"It was a great atmosphere to be around people again," said Darilee Swamp.

"It was great because there were so many people here, so I think it was much more enjoyable for the players and everyone that was there," said Red Sox fan Kelly Santoro.

"For me, this is my big first social event in probably a year, year and a half," said Matt Candy.

The increased capacity comes as Boston Mayor Kim Janey said Tuesday that she'll make a decision on accelerating Boston's reopening timeline.

The mayor previously said Boston would reopen three weeks after the state.

The city's positive test rate has fallen to 2.4%.

Restaurants in the area are also finally getting the business that they so desperately need.

"We've been isolated for so long and in our own pods, so to finally be out and see other people and make connections again is really going to be extraordinary," said Niloufar Rezai.

"The energy is really great and everyone seems really happy," said Shawnae Evans. "It's something you haven't seen in a long time, so it's just really nice to be out here."

Gov. Charlie Baker says all restrictions are set to be lifted on Aug. 1.