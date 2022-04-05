How Tiger Woods has fared at the Masters throughout his career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tiger Woods is back.

The 15-time major champion plans to make his long-awaited PGA Tour return at the 2022 Masters Tournament later this week, he announced on Tuesday.

Woods, 46, hasn't participated in an official Tour event since suffering serious leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash. His most recent Tour appearance was actually at the Masters in November 2020.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Before Woods hits his first tee shot at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, here’s a look back at how he’s fared in the Masters throughout his career.

How many times has Tiger Woods competed in the Masters Tournament?

This will be Woods’ 24th career start at the Masters. He last competed in the event in 2020 when he finished in a tie for 38th place at -1, 19 strokes behind first place.

How many times has Tiger Woods missed the cut in the Masters Tournament?

Woods has missed the cut at the Masters just once, and it was when he was still an amateur. Playing in his second Masters, a 20-year-old Woods missed the cut in 1996 after shooting +6. The next year? He won the tournament for the first time.

When was the last time Tiger Woods won the Masters Tournament?

At age 43, Woods claimed the 2019 green jacket for his first major championship in 11 years. He edged out Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele all by one stroke to win at -13.

How many times has Tiger Woods won the Masters Tournament?

Woods earned his fifth career green jacket with the 2019 triumph, 22 years after his first win in the event. As a 21-year-old in 1997, Woods won his first Masters in record-setting fashion by finishing with a 12-stroke advantage at -18. That still stands as the largest margin of victory in tournament history.

Woods then became just the third golfer to ever win consecutive Masters in 2001 and 2002, joining Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo as the only ones to accomplish the feat. After finishing outside the top 10 the next two years, Woods was victorious once again in 2015 with a dramatic win over Chris DiMarco in a playoff.

Here’s a full look at Woods’ finishes in each of his Masters appearances:

2020: T-38th

2019: 1st

2018: T-32nd

2015: T-17th

2013: T-4th

2012: T-40th

2011: T-4th

2010: T-4th

2009: T-6th

2008: 2nd

2007: T-2

2006: T-3

2005: 1st

2004: T-22nd

2003: T-15th

2002: 1st

2001: 1st

2000: 5th

1999: T-18th

1998: T-8

1997: 1st

1996: Missed cut

1995: T-41st