Aaron Donald's Twitter Bio Briefly Reads ‘Former' Member of Rams

By Sanjesh Singh

The Los Angeles Rams may not be defending their Super Bowl title in the playoffs, but Aaron Donald became a talking point.

As the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills squared off during wild card weekend on Sunday, social media users caught Donald’s Twitter biography being changed.

It read: “former NFL D Linemen for the Rams #99.

But just as people began noticing, the bio reverted to its original state without the “former.”

Donald, 31, was involved in rumors about a potential retirement after the Rams triumphed in Super Bowl LVI last February, but ended up running it back after receiving a historic raise on a deal that could make him an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

However, Erica Donald, Aaron’s wife, may have put the rumors of a possible retirement or trade request to rest with a tweet shortly after.

The Rams finished the campaign with a dismal 5-12 record, a year in which the roster was mired with injuries and poor form.

Head coach Sean McVay briefly considered stepping away, but later confirmed he’d return to the sidelines next season.

