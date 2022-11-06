Aaron Rodgers throws consecutive endzone interceptions vs. Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Things just keep going downhill for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Riding a four-game losing streak, the team had a couple of promising drives to open their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. However, once things got to the goal line, they took a turn for the worse.

The two-time reigning NFL MVP threw a pair of endzone interceptions to open the Packers. The first one wasn’t really his fault, as it was batted at the line before falling into the arms of Lions defensive back Kerby Joseph.

The Packers drove all the way down the field on their second drive, and it ended with an even more confounding pick from Rodgers.

Facing fourth-and-goal, the Packers designed a play-action pass to left tackle David Bakhtiari. It went as well as anyone would have expected, with Rodgers throwing a lollipop off his back foot and No. 2 overall draft pick Aidan Hutchinson reeling in his first NFL pick:

Rodgers has dished out some blame during the course of the disappointing season, but there’s no one to point fingers at on that one except No. 12.

The Packers’ defense held up for most of the first half, but the Lions broke a scoreless tie with 15 seconds left in the second quarter on a Shane Zylstra touchdown.