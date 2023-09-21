air quality

Air quality concerns linger over 49ers-Giants game on Thursday Night Football

By Bob Redell

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bay Area's poor air quality is adding an extra twist to the San Francisco 49ers' home opener in Santa Clara Thursday night.

The 49ers aren’t commenting about the bad air, but the team did share a policy from the NFL which states that an air quality measurement of "200 in the immediate vicinity of the stadium signifies very unhealthy conditions in which vigorous exercise is not recommended."

So far, Santa Clara has remained below that benchmark.

The 49ers are scheduled to kick off their game against the New York Giants at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

air qualityNFLSan Francisco 49ersNew York Giants
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us