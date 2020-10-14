Nick Saban

Alabama Coach Nick Saban, AD Greg Byrne Test Positive for COVID-19

Saban said he informed the team via a Zoom session Wednesday

By John Zenor

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne (left) and head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide (right).
Getty Images

Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference's biggest regular-season showdown.

Both said their tests Wednesday morning came back positive, but Saban said he didn't have any symptoms by late afternoon. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach.

“I immediately left work and isolated at home,” Saban said. He remained scheduled to talk to the media Wednesday evening.

Sports

NFL 1 hour ago

NFL Cancels Pro Bowl in Las Vegas Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Patriots 2 hours ago

Cam Newton Expected to Return to Patriots Practice Thursday

Saban said he informed the team via a Zoom session at 2 p.m. Wednesday and that offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee game preparations while he works from home.

This is a developing story.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Nick SabancoronavirusCOVIDAlabama
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us