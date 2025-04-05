The Great One has company.

Alex Ovechkin tied Wayne Gretzky for the most goals scored in NHL history, netting his 894th career goal in the third period of the Washington Capitals' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks Friday night.

The record-tying goal, which was Ovi's second of the game, gave the Caps a 4-3 lead with 13:47 left in regulation. They went on to win 5-3 after Ryan Leonard scored on an empty net for the first goal of his career.

Capitals players stayed on the ice after the game to celebrate with their star as fans chanted, "Ovi! Ovi! Ovi!"

Ovechkin's pursuit of the career goals record -- which continues Sunday when the Capitals play on the road against the New York Islanders -- has been dubbed “The GR8 Chase.”

Gretzky was in the building with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman to witness the historic moment by the 39-year-old Ovechkin.

Gretzky had held the scoring record since 1994 when he tallied his 802nd goal to pass Detroit Red Wings legend Gordie Howe. Gretzky, who played primarily for the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings, scored his 894th and final goal came on March 29, 1999 as a member of the New York Rangers. He retired three weeks later at the age of 38, concluding a historic 20-year NHL career.

His scoring record had stood since -- with Jaromir Jagr scoring 766 goals before retiring in 2018 and Brett Hull netting 741 goals before closing his 19-year career in 2006.

Then came Ovechkin, who after being selected first overall in the 2004 draft, scored 52 goals as a rookie, including two in his debut on October 5, 2005.

That was nearly 20 years and 892 goals ago.

Ovechkin scored a career best 65 goals during his third season in 2007-2008. He has recorded nine 50-plus goal seasons, matching the record shared by Gretzky and New York Islanders legend Mike Bossy. He has scored 40 or more goals in a season 14 times, which topped Gretzky's record of 12.

Along the way, Ovechkin won nine Rocket Richard Trophies for most goals scored in a season, three Hart Trophies as most valuable player, and the 2017 Stanley Cup, which was the first in Capitals' franchise history.

Ovechkin entered his 20th NHL season in October needing 42 goals to top a record once believed to be unbreakable. He missed 16 games earlier this season with a fractured left fibula, pushing the record pursuit closer to the end of the season.

Ovechkin scored No. 893 less than four minutes into Friday's game, setting the stage for the record-tying goal in front of the Washington fans.

He now shares the league's hallowed scoring record with the sport's most revered player.

"Alex has been exceptional for our game," Gretzky told CNBC earlier this season. "I hope I'm the first guy to shake his hand when he does break the record."

